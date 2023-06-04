WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/3/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023:

Song: Agua de Beber

Artist: Astrud Gilberto (feat. Antonio Carols Jobim)

Album: The Astrud Gilberto Album

Monaka

Kikagaku Moyo

Kumoyo Island

Schaumburg (Live)

Harmonia

Live 1974

One Red Rose That I Mean/The Buggy Boogie Woogie

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band

Lick My Decals Off, Baby

Soli/In the Middle of the Day

Shabason & Krgovich

At Scaramouche

Worlds Gone Weird

Crystal Stilts

Nature Noir

Coming Home/Rambling Pony

Fleetwood Mac

The Pious Bird of Good Omen

Folding

Hum

Inlet

