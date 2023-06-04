© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/3/23

By Lucas Willard
Published June 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023:

Song: Agua de Beber
Artist: Astrud Gilberto (feat. Antonio Carols Jobim)
Album: The Astrud Gilberto Album

Monaka
Kikagaku Moyo
Kumoyo Island

Schaumburg (Live)
Harmonia
Live 1974

One Red Rose That I Mean/The Buggy Boogie Woogie
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
Lick My Decals Off, Baby

Soli/In the Middle of the Day
Shabason & Krgovich
At Scaramouche

Worlds Gone Weird
Crystal Stilts
Nature Noir

Coming Home/Rambling Pony
Fleetwood Mac
The Pious Bird of Good Omen

Folding
Hum
Inlet

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More