WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/3/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023:
Song: Agua de Beber
Artist: Astrud Gilberto (feat. Antonio Carols Jobim)
Album: The Astrud Gilberto Album
Monaka
Kikagaku Moyo
Kumoyo Island
Schaumburg (Live)
Harmonia
Live 1974
One Red Rose That I Mean/The Buggy Boogie Woogie
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
Lick My Decals Off, Baby
Soli/In the Middle of the Day
Shabason & Krgovich
At Scaramouche
Worlds Gone Weird
Crystal Stilts
Nature Noir
Coming Home/Rambling Pony
Fleetwood Mac
The Pious Bird of Good Omen
Folding
Hum
Inlet