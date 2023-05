WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/13/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 13th, 2023:

Song: The Magic Number

Artist: De La Soul

Album: 3 Feet High and Rising

Industrial Breakdown

Dub Narcotic Sound System

Industrial Breakdown EP

Brush

Bitchin Bajas

Bitchin Bajas

Sugar Magnolia

Grateful Dead

Europe '72

Summer Connection

Taeko Onuki

Sunshower

Magnolia

J.J. Cale

Naturally

Some Lunar Day

Gunn - Truscinski Duo

Bay Head

Threnody

Myriam Gendron

Not so Deep as a Well

I Feel Extra-Natural/Total Loss

LVL UP

Hoodwink'd