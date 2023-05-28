WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/27/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 27th, 2023:

Song: Kingdom Come

Artist: David Bowie

Album: Scary Monsters

Secrets

Mission of Burma

Vs.

Lost/Plateau

Meat Puppets

Meat Puppets II

Captain

John Phillips

John, the Wolf King of LA

Ruby

Bitchin Bajas

Bitchin Bajas

A Day in the Life of a Tree/Til I Die

Beach Boys

Surf's Up

Recurrence

Myriam Gendrom

Not so Deep as a Well

Gunter

Gunn-Truscinski Duo

Bay Head

You're the one lee

Miracle Legion

You're the one lee

Jr./Tom

Codeine

Dessau