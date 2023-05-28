© 2023
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/27/23

By Lucas Willard
Published May 28, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 27th, 2023:

Song: Kingdom Come
Artist: David Bowie
Album: Scary Monsters

Secrets
Mission of Burma
Vs.

Lost/Plateau
Meat Puppets
Meat Puppets II

Captain
John Phillips
John, the Wolf King of LA

Ruby
Bitchin Bajas
Bitchin Bajas

A Day in the Life of a Tree/Til I Die
Beach Boys
Surf's Up

Recurrence
Myriam Gendrom
Not so Deep as a Well

Gunter
Gunn-Truscinski Duo
Bay Head

You're the one lee
Miracle Legion
You're the one lee

Jr./Tom
Codeine
Dessau

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
