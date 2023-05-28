WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/27/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 27th, 2023:
Song: Kingdom Come
Artist: David Bowie
Album: Scary Monsters
Secrets
Mission of Burma
Vs.
Lost/Plateau
Meat Puppets
Meat Puppets II
Captain
John Phillips
John, the Wolf King of LA
Ruby
Bitchin Bajas
Bitchin Bajas
A Day in the Life of a Tree/Til I Die
Beach Boys
Surf's Up
Recurrence
Myriam Gendrom
Not so Deep as a Well
Gunter
Gunn-Truscinski Duo
Bay Head
You're the one lee
Miracle Legion
You're the one lee
Jr./Tom
Codeine
Dessau