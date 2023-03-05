WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/4/23

Playlist as aired on March 4th, 2023:

Watch Me Get Married

Bill Callahan

Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

My Stove's on Fire

Robert Lester Folsom

Music and Dreams

Caravan

Van Morrison

Moondance

Pink Moon

Nick Drake

Pink Moon

I Found a Reason

The Velvet Underground

Loaded

Sister

Angel Olsen

MY WOMAN

Andalucia

John Cale

Paris 1919

I Will Run To You

Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty

The Lottery Song

Harry Nilsson

Son of Schmilsson

Aselestine

Yo La Tengo

This Stupid World

Blue Bayou

Roy Orbison

In Dreams

Heavenly Arms

Lou Reed

The Blue Mask

Take Me

Casiopea

EYES OF THE MIND