WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/4/23
Playlist as aired on March 4th, 2023:
Watch Me Get Married
Bill Callahan
Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
My Stove's on Fire
Robert Lester Folsom
Music and Dreams
Caravan
Van Morrison
Moondance
Pink Moon
Nick Drake
Pink Moon
I Found a Reason
The Velvet Underground
Loaded
Sister
Angel Olsen
MY WOMAN
Andalucia
John Cale
Paris 1919
I Will Run To You
Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty
The Lottery Song
Harry Nilsson
Son of Schmilsson
Aselestine
Yo La Tengo
This Stupid World
Blue Bayou
Roy Orbison
In Dreams
Heavenly Arms
Lou Reed
The Blue Mask
Take Me
Casiopea
EYES OF THE MIND