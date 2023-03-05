© 2023
WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/4/23

By Lucas Willard
Published March 5, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST
Playlist as aired on March 4th, 2023:

Watch Me Get Married
Bill Callahan
Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

My Stove's on Fire
Robert Lester Folsom
Music and Dreams

Caravan
Van Morrison
Moondance

Pink Moon
Nick Drake
Pink Moon

I Found a Reason
The Velvet Underground
Loaded

Sister
Angel Olsen
MY WOMAN

Andalucia
John Cale
Paris 1919

I Will Run To You
Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty

The Lottery Song
Harry Nilsson
Son of Schmilsson

Aselestine
Yo La Tengo
This Stupid World

Blue Bayou
Roy Orbison
In Dreams

Heavenly Arms
Lou Reed
The Blue Mask

Take Me
Casiopea
EYES OF THE MIND

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
