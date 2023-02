Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 25th, 2023

Fallout

Yo La Tengo

This Stupid World

Hot Pink

Meat Puppets

Up on the Sun

Brown-Eyed Woman

Grateful Dead

Europe '72

Tears Before Bedtime

Elvis Costello & The Attractions

Imperial Bedroom

Hiroshima Mon Amour

Ultravox

Ha! Ha! Ha!

Tokyo Bay Area

Hiroshi Yoshimura

Pier and Loft

Conundrum/Hypnotic

David Boykin Outet

Evidence of Life on Other Planets, Vol 1