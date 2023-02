Playlist as aired:

Like a Hurricane

Neil Young

Live Rust

He's Gone

Grateful Dead

Europe '72

Sinatra Drive Breakdown

Yo La Tengo

This Stupid World

Taking Flight

Resavoir

Resavoir

Just for You

Traffic

Last Exit

Gold Star for Robot Boy

Guided By Voices

Bee Thousand

Let's Go To Bed

The Cure

Staring at the Sea: The Singles

The Train

The Roches

The Roches

Truckin'

Grateful Dead

Europe '72