WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/28/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 28th, 2023:

Recently

Artist: Polaris

Album: Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete

Books of Moses/Dixie Peach Promenade

Artist: Skip Spence

Album: Oar

Saginaw, Michigan

Artist: Lefty Frizzell

Album: Saginaw, Michigan

It’s You

Artist: Pigeon

Album: Yagana EP

Your Silent Face

Artist: New Order

Album: Power, Corruption and Lies

25th Century Quaker

Artist: Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band

Album Mirror Man

Ueber Ottenstein

Artist: Harmonia

Album: Live 1974

Remember/Love

Artist: John Lennon

Album: John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band