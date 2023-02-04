© 2023
WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/28/23

By Lucas Willard
Published February 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 28th, 2023:

Recently
Artist: Polaris
Album: Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete

Books of Moses/Dixie Peach Promenade
Artist: Skip Spence
Album: Oar

Saginaw, Michigan
Artist: Lefty Frizzell
Album: Saginaw, Michigan

It’s You
Artist: Pigeon
Album: Yagana EP

Your Silent Face
Artist: New Order
Album: Power, Corruption and Lies

25th Century Quaker
Artist: Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
Album Mirror Man

Ueber Ottenstein
Artist: Harmonia
Album: Live 1974

Remember/Love
Artist: John Lennon
Album: John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
