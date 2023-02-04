WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/28/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 28th, 2023:
Recently
Artist: Polaris
Album: Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete
Books of Moses/Dixie Peach Promenade
Artist: Skip Spence
Album: Oar
Saginaw, Michigan
Artist: Lefty Frizzell
Album: Saginaw, Michigan
It’s You
Artist: Pigeon
Album: Yagana EP
Your Silent Face
Artist: New Order
Album: Power, Corruption and Lies
25th Century Quaker
Artist: Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
Album Mirror Man
Ueber Ottenstein
Artist: Harmonia
Album: Live 1974
Remember/Love
Artist: John Lennon
Album: John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band