Maggie O'Farrell reflects on journey of her novel "Hamnet" to Academy Award nominated film

Northern Irish novelist Maggie O’Farrell has long been admired for fiction that blends emotional intimacy with sweeping historical scope, and her work has found devoted readers on both sides of the Atlantic. She is the author of several acclaimed novels, including After You’d Gone, The Hand That First Held Mine, and The Marriage Portrait, books that circle questions of love, loss, memory, and the hidden lives that shape history. 

Her 2020 novel Hamnet—a reimagining of Shakespeare’s family life through the eyes of his wife and son—became a global bestseller and won the Women’s Prize for Fiction. Now O’Farrell has entered the film world with remarkable success. Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, has won the Golden Globe for Best Drama and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. 

O’Farrell shared a co-writing credit and served as a co-producer—working alongside Steven Spielberg. I spoke with her yesterday, just as it was being announced, she was an Academy Award nominee. 

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
