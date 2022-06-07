Nathaniel Philbrick - Travels with George

Does George Washington still matter? Bestselling author Nathaniel Philbrick argues for Washington's unique contribution to the forging of America by retracing his journey as a new president through all thirteen former colonies.

His book “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” is available in paperback.

Writing in a thoughtful first person about his own adventures with his wife Melissa and their dog Dora (a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever,) Philbrick follows Washington’s presidential excursions.

