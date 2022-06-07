© 2022
Nathaniel Philbrick - Travels with George

Published June 7, 2022
Book cover artwork for "Travels with George" by Nathaniel Philbrick
Provided
/
Viking

Does George Washington still matter? Bestselling author Nathaniel Philbrick argues for Washington's unique contribution to the forging of America by retracing his journey as a new president through all thirteen former colonies.

His book “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” is available in paperback.

Writing in a thoughtful first person about his own adventures with his wife Melissa and their dog Dora (a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever,) Philbrick follows Washington’s presidential excursions.

(Originally aired as The Book Show 1737.)

