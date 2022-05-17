© 2022
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to seek fourth term
The Book Show

Stephen Harrigan - The Leopard is Loose

Published May 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
The fragile, 1952 postwar tranquility of a young boy’s world explodes one summer day when a leopard escapes from the Oklahoma City Zoo, throwing all the local residents into dangerous excitement, in Stephen Harrigan’s story of a child’s confrontation with his deepest fears. His new novel is “The Leopard is Loose.”

stephen harrigan
Related Content
    The Book Show
    Douglas Stuart - Young Mungo
    Douglas Stuart’s debut novel "Shuggie Bain" was awarded the 2020 Booker Prize and his new second novel, "Young Mungo" is a portrayal of working-class life and a moving and suspenseful story f the dangerous first love of two young men: Mungo and James - who should be sworn enemies if they’re to be seen as men at all.
    The Book Show
    Gregory Maguire - Cress Watercress
    Gregory Maguire, the imagination behind "Wicked," turns his trademark wit and wisdom to an animal adventure about growing up, moving on, and finding community. "Cress Watercress" is a lavishly illustrated woodland tale with a classic sensibility and modern flair.
    The Book Show
    Amy Bloom - In Love
    Amy Bloom’s memoir, "In Love," asks: what are you willing to do for the one you love? And what is our own right to die? Bloom describes the events that took place from the time of her husband’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s, until his death by “accompanied suicide” with Dignitas in Zurich.
    The Book Show
    Sheila Heti - Pure Colors
    Sheila Heti is a philosopher of modern experience, and she has reimagined what a book can hold. In her latest, Pure Colour, she presents a contemporary bible, an atlas of feeling, and an absurdly funny guide to the great (and terrible) things about being alive.
