Stephen Harrigan - The Leopard is Loose

The fragile, 1952 postwar tranquility of a young boy’s world explodes one summer day when a leopard escapes from the Oklahoma City Zoo, throwing all the local residents into dangerous excitement, in Stephen Harrigan’s story of a child’s confrontation with his deepest fears. His new novel is “The Leopard is Loose.”
Douglas Stuart’s debut novel "Shuggie Bain" was awarded the 2020 Booker Prize and his new second novel, "Young Mungo" is a portrayal of working-class life and a moving and suspenseful story f the dangerous first love of two young men: Mungo and James - who should be sworn enemies if they’re to be seen as men at all.
Gregory Maguire, the imagination behind "Wicked," turns his trademark wit and wisdom to an animal adventure about growing up, moving on, and finding community. "Cress Watercress" is a lavishly illustrated woodland tale with a classic sensibility and modern flair.
Amy Bloom’s memoir, "In Love," asks: what are you willing to do for the one you love? And what is our own right to die? Bloom describes the events that took place from the time of her husband’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s, until his death by “accompanied suicide” with Dignitas in Zurich.
Sheila Heti is a philosopher of modern experience, and she has reimagined what a book can hold. In her latest, Pure Colour, she presents a contemporary bible, an atlas of feeling, and an absurdly funny guide to the great (and terrible) things about being alive.