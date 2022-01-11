© 2022
The Book Show

Gary Shteyngart - "Our Country Friends: A Novel"

Published January 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
Book cover artwork for "Our Country Friends" by Gary Shteyngart
Random House

Eight friends, one country house, and six months in isolation. Gary Shteyngart's latest Our Country Friends is a novel about love, friendship, family, and betrayal hailed as a "virtuoso performance" (USA Today) and "an homage to Chekhov with four romances and a finale that will break your heart." (The Washington Post)

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
