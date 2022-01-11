Gary Shteyngart - "Our Country Friends: A Novel"

Eight friends, one country house, and six months in isolation. Gary Shteyngart's latest Our Country Friends is a novel about love, friendship, family, and betrayal hailed as a "virtuoso performance" (USA Today) and "an homage to Chekhov with four romances and a finale that will break your heart." (The Washington Post)
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Jodi Picoult is the author of twenty-five internationally bestselling novels. Her latest, Wish You Were Here, begins in New York City, March 2020 as young art professional Diana O’Toole is about to embark on a trip to the Galapagos with her surgical resident boyfriend-soon-to-be-fiancé. But then a virus that felt worlds away appears in the city.
Maggie Shipstead’s new novel “Great Circle” tracks the lives of Marian Graves and her twin brother, Jamie, from Prohibition-era Missoula to wartime Britain, from the cold of Alaska to the cap of Antarctica as Marian chases her dream of becoming the first pilot to circumnavigate the globe north-south.
Ruth Ozeki is a filmmaker, Zen Buddhist priest and the author of several novels including “A Tale for the Time Being,” which was a finalist for the 2013 Booker Prize. Her latest, “The Book of Form and Emptiness,” is an inventive novel about loss, growing up, and our relationship with things.