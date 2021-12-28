© 2022
Former Massachusetts state Senator Ben Downing ends bid for governor
The Book Show

Imbolo Mbue - How Beautiful we Were

Published December 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST
New York Times best-selling novelist Imbolo Mbue’s new novel, "How Beautiful We Were," is a sweeping, wrenching story about the collision of a small African village and an American oil company.

Originally aired as The Book Show 1706.

The Book Showfamilycapitalismafricathe book showoilbook showimbolo mbuevillagehow beatiful we were
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
