Imbolo Mbue - How Beautiful we Were

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Ruth Ozeki is a filmmaker, Zen Buddhist priest and the author of several novels including “A Tale for the Time Being,” which was a finalist for the 2013 Booker Prize. Her latest, “The Book of Form and Emptiness,” is an inventive novel about loss, growing up, and our relationship with things.
Actor and author Alan Cumming's new memoir, “Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life,” chronicles the actor’s life in Hollywood and the ways in which work has repeatedly whisked him away from personal calamities to sets and stages around the world.
Comics and cultural superstar Alison Bechdel is back and once again she has reinvented memoir, as she did with “Fun Home”, this time by telling her life story decade by decade through the lens of her lifelong obsession with exercise. Her new graphic memoir is “The Secret to Superhuman Strength.”
Bestselling author Francine Prose’s latest “The Vixen,” (Harper Collins) set in the glamorous world of 1950s New York publishing, is the story of a young man tasked with editing a steamy bodice-ripper based on the recent trial and execution of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg - an assignment that will reveal the true cost of entering such a world.