Massachusetts now recommends masks indoors, calling up National Guard for hospital assistance, limiting elective surgeries
The Book Show

Maggie Shipstead - Great Circle

Published December 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST
Maggie Shipstead’s new novel “Great Circle” tracks the lives of Marian Graves and her twin brother, Jamie, from Prohibition-era Missoula to wartime Britain, from the cold of Alaska to the cap of Antarctica as Marian chases her dream of becoming the first pilot to circumnavigate the globe north-south.

Originally aired as The Book Show #1717.

