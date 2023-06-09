© 2023
#1707: Preserving History and Wildlife Rehabilitation | The Best of Our Knowledge

Published June 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Images by Carwyn Rhys Jones on display at the Slate Valley Museum
On this episode of the Best of Our Knowledge: students are participating in an oral history project to preserve the stories of the workers in an area known as Slate Valley; a wildlife rehabilitator in the Adirondacks is writing a series of books to get youth excited about nature and animals; a U.S. military installation in Virginia was renamed in honor of two pioneering Black Army officers; and the New York State Museum is examining American Revolution-era remains discovered in a construction site.  

Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
Jim is WAMC’s Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. Email: jlevulis@wamc.org
