The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1706: School Monikers and Supporting Native-led Education | The Best of Our Knowledge

By Lucas Willard,
Dave LucasJody Cowan
Published June 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Logo for the Salamanca City Central School District
Salamanca City Central School District
Logo for the Salamanca City Central School District

On this episode of the Best of Our Knowledge: a New York education policy is requiring school districts to remove Native American names, mascots, and imagery – with an exception for schools that have a standing relationship with a recognized tribe. We’ll speak with the superintendent of one such school district; and most students love a class field trip. How do teachers find new ways to teach outside the classroom?  

