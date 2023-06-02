#1706: School Monikers and Supporting Native-led Education | The Best of Our Knowledge
On this episode of the Best of Our Knowledge: a New York education policy is requiring school districts to remove Native American names, mascots, and imagery – with an exception for schools that have a standing relationship with a recognized tribe. We’ll speak with the superintendent of one such school district; and most students love a class field trip. How do teachers find new ways to teach outside the classroom?
