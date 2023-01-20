© 2023
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1687: Political Education and a Historic Inauguration| The Best of Our Knowledge

Published January 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST
Hochulscreenshot1-1-23.png
Image capture by WAMC
Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at her inauguration on January 1st, 2023

On this episode on The Best of Our Knowledge…  

As Democrat Kathy Hochul begins her term as New York’s first elected female governor, local students share some of the inaugural spotlight. Our Jody Cowan will have more.  

Bob Schneider of the New York State School Boards Association will provide analysis of Hochul’s education goals for 2023.  

The upstate New York video game industry gets a powerup with state funding.  

And 2022 proved to be the sixth-warmest year on record in Massachusetts.  

Related Content
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1686: Field Trips and the Peace Corps| The Best of Our Knowledge
    On this episode on The Best of Our Knowledge…As COVID-19 restrictions ease, public school students are seeing the return of an exciting tradition – the school field trip. Jody Cowan will bring us more. The Peace Corps is sending its first deployment of volunteers around the world since the lockdown of 2020. Host Lucas Willard will speak with a recent graduate preparing for her two-year tour. And a storybook is helping young children affected by the war in Ukraine.
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1685: School Mascots and Big Trees| The Best of Our Knowledge
    On this episode of the Best of Our Knowledge: New York State is requiring school districts that utilize Native American imagery to change their nicknames and mascots. Jody Cowan will speak with school officials about how they’re preparing for the change. Host Lucas Willard will speak with arborist Fred Breglia about finding what could be New York’s largest living tree. And we’ll visit a new learning lab in Troy, New York.
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1684: Remembering Sandy Hook| The Best of Our Knowledge
    On this episode, host Lucas Willard will speak with Katie Bisset, a survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, about a tenth anniversary remembrance she recently organized at Siena College in Loudonville, New York. We’ll also learn about an upcoming webinar series focused on addressing mental health in education.
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1683: College Prepares For Closure| The Best of Our Knowledge
    Cazenovia College, a small private institution in Cazenovia, New York, announced on December 7th, 2022 that it would close after the spring 2023 semester.As the college prepares for closure, we’ll speak with Cazenovia College President David Bergh and a third-year student about their upcoming last semester at the college.
