© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC-TBOOK.jpg
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1656: Gender equity in jazz education

Published June 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington
1 of 2  — TLCedit (c) Delphine Diallo.jpg
Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington founded the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice in 2017.
Delphine Diallo
Kris Davis plays the piano
2 of 2  — Kris_Davis_by_Peter_Gannushkin-10.jpg
Pianist and composer Kris Davis was the first faculty hire after the institute was established.
Peter Gannushkin

Terri Lyne Carrington has been playing and recording music in the company of rarified jazz talent for more than 40 years. A part of that career has been working in education, and beginning in 2005, the drummer began teaching private lessons at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

In 2017, Carrington founded the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, a program at the distinguished school premised on dismantling a patriarchal system that’s disenfranchised female and nonbinary performers. The first instructor hired was pianist Kris Davis, who became associate program director of creative development. At the time, Davis, an innovative improviser and bandleader, already had been at work providing a platform for unique performers through her nonprofit Pyroclastic Records.

Both players have maintained rigorous touring and recording schedules, despite increasing academic duties.

The drummer released Waiting Game alongside her ensemble Social Science in 2019, and earned a Grammy nomination for the effort. That same year, Davis released Diatom Ribbons through her own imprint; the album featured contributions by Carrington, as well as a wide swath of top-tier talent that otherwise might not have been gathered together on a single recording.

In their discussion with The Best of Our Knowledge, both performers acknowledge inroads to some sort of parity in jazz and note that their students seem more open minded than members of previous generations. That said, there’s still work to be done.

Pertinent links
Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice homepage
Terri Lyne Carrintgon’s homepage
Kris Davis’ homepage
Pyroclastic Records

Tags

The Best Of Our Knowledge education reformmusicjazz music
Stay Connected
Dave Cantor
See stories by Dave Cantor
Related Content
  • Jeff Griggs
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1654: How do you teach comedy?
    Dave Cantor
    Jeff Griggs helps explain some important concepts that underpin improv comedy, as well as how different teachers might offer unique approaches to the craft.
  • MikePierce
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1653: How to think about student debt
    Dave Cantor
    Mike Pierce serves as executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center and joins The Best of Our Knowledge to discuss the economic impact of student loans, what NPR reporting might mean for reforms of the loan system and why he first became interested in the topic.
  • Brian Buma
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1652: "Atlas of a Changing Climate"
    Bob Barrett
    Climate change, shrinking wildlife habitats, rising sea levels, and vanishing species. These are big, important ideas that deserve a proper exploration—just the type of revealing journey you will experience in "The Atlas of a Changing Climate." It’s the work of Brian Buma, an assistant professor of Quantitative Biology at the University of Colorado. Dr. Buma is also an affiliate professor at the University of Alaska. His explorations and wanderings around the globe have been featured in National Geographic.
Load More