Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

The lion, the moon, and a fading planet

By Bob Berman
Published June 2, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT
1 of 1  — strange universe 6-1.png
Markus Horn

On Sunday night, June 1, enjoy an easy and beautiful sky show: a crescent Moon pairs with two bright stars—one blue-white, one orange. The star just below the Moon is Regulus, the brilliant heart of Leo the Lion, once known as “Qalb” and later named by Copernicus. To the Moon’s right, the orange glow of Mars adds a planetary touch, though it’s dimmer now, sitting on the far side of its orbit. Look west anytime between nightfall and midnight for this celestial trio—no telescope needed.

Strange Universe
Bob Berman
