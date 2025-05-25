© 2025
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

The brightest star in leo

By Bob Berman
Published May 25, 2025 at 9:35 AM EDT
1 of 1  — strange universe 5-25.jpg
NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), A. Nota (ESA/STScI), and the Westerlund 2 Science Team

This month look up for a colorful celestial display! Just find the crescent moon in the western sky—sitting in a line with orange-hued Mars and pale blue Regulus, the brightest star in Leo. Together, they create a striking trio of white, orange, and blue—a patriotic parade in the night sky. Tune in to hear when the magic will happen.

Strange Universe NASAGalaxiesInternational Space Station
Bob Berman
