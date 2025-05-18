© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC FM will periodically be on low power for tower maintenance
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

The natural glow of night skies

By Bob Berman
Published May 18, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
1 of 1  — STRANGE UNIVERSE.png
NASA / iss065e213109

As we enter the moonless phase of the month — ideal for stargazing — it’s worth noting that even the darkest rural skies aren’t truly black. Natural skyglow, made up of airglow, Zodiacal Light, scattered starlight, and the unresolved shimmer of our galaxy, keeps the night subtly illuminated. During this period of solar maximum, the upper atmosphere glows more intensely, making the phenomenon even more striking. Despite urban light pollution, nature still puts on a quietly radiant show overhead.

Tags
Strange Universe stargazingGalaxiesNASA
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    A Milky Way collision
    Bob Berman
    Time to explore a radical new idea shaking up our understanding of the cosmos: what if dark matter doesn’t exist at all? Some European astronomers propose that the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies may have already collided once in the distant past—a theory that challenges long-held beliefs about gravity and the mysterious dark matter thought to hold galaxies together. Instead, they point to a bold alternative called MOND (Modified Newtonian Dynamics), which suggests gravity behaves differently on cosmic scales. If true, this could rewrite everything we know about the structure and evolution of the universe.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Lunar cycles and holidays
    Bob Berman
    For centuries, the full moon guided calendars and celebrations — and its legacy lives on. This weekend, we explore how lunar cycles still determine the timing of some holidays. Ever wonder why Easter moves around or why there's always a full moon during this time. It all comes down to ancient rules and celestial rhythms that still shape our holidays today.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    The sky's brightest star
    Bob Berman
    When darkness first falls these nights, the sky’s brightest star hovers in the west. This is the planet Jupiter. And just above it is a truly awesome object. It’s the twisted remains of one of the greatest start explosions. Tune in to hear how it could possibly be reached and what exactly happened.