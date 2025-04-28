© 2025
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

A Milky Way collision

By Bob Berman
Published April 28, 2025 at 5:26 PM EDT
NASA/ ESA/The Hubble Heritage Team (STScl/AURA)

Time to explore a radical new idea shaking up our understanding of the cosmos: what if dark matter doesn’t exist at all? Some European astronomers propose that the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies may have already collided once in the distant past—a theory that challenges long-held beliefs about gravity and the mysterious dark matter thought to hold galaxies together. Instead, they point to a bold alternative called MOND (Modified Newtonian Dynamics), which suggests gravity behaves differently on cosmic scales. If true, this could rewrite everything we know about the structure and evolution of the universe.

Bob Berman
