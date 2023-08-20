The high sun's weather effects
The high Sun’s weather effects still linger. Winter's typical sheets of stratus clouds and overcast lie months in our future, while puffy. Convective cumulus clouds caused by rising pockets of warm air, are still the norm. And we still experience the fact that air's capacity to hold moisture is 10 times greater now than it is in early spring and fall. So, unlike the dry air we typically get in mid-September, late August can still bring muggy conditions.