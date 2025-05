Host Randy Cohen speaks with Senior Curator of Costume at The Museum at FIT Dr. Colleen Hill. “We got it from Lauren Bacall,” says Hill. The flu? Certainly not. An Elsa Peretti handbag, one of 700 items from Bacall’s wardrobe donated to the Museum at FIT. That handbag is part of Hill’s current exhibition, Fashioning Wonder: A Cabinet of Curiosities.

Listen • 30:04