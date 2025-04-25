© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Person Place Thing
Person Place Thing

Bioethicist Robert Klitzman

By Randy Cohen
Published April 25, 2025 at 10:30 PM EDT
1 of 1  — PPT ROBERT K .jpg
Susan Packard
Tags
Person Place Thing bioethicistCentral Parkpublic radio
Randy Cohen
See stories by Randy Cohen
Related Content
  • Person Place Thing
    Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich
    Randy Cohen
    Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich’s play “Here There Are Blueberries” is built around an actual photo album assembled at Auschwitz of the ordinary daily life of the perpetrators. Following a run at the McCarter Theater, the play is now touring nationally (if you’re reading this early in 2025, not in, oh, 2026 in exile on the Martian colony). Hear about Karl Höcker and their rehearsal room.
  • Person Place Thing
    Historian Emmanuel Lachaud
    Randy Cohen
    Historian at CCNY’s Black Studies Department Emmanuel Lachaud says, “If I really want to have a good writing day, I take the train an hour and fifteen minutes to somewhere that I love. I like to call it the quietest place in New York City.” Lachaud tells us about the Center for Fiction Library and Pierre Toussaint.
  • Person Place Thing
    Mezzo-soprano, Frederica von Stade
    Randy Cohen
    After 50 years as a mezzo-soprano, Frederica von Stade still embraces this advice from her first teacher: “Sing as though it comes from the bottom of your heart, because that’s what it’s about.” Stade tells us about her father’s piano and Paris.
Load More