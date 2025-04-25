Bioethicist Robert Klitzman

Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich’s play “Here There Are Blueberries” is built around an actual photo album assembled at Auschwitz of the ordinary daily life of the perpetrators. Following a run at the McCarter Theater, the play is now touring nationally (if you’re reading this early in 2025, not in, oh, 2026 in exile on the Martian colony). Hear about Karl Höcker and their rehearsal room.
Historian at CCNY’s Black Studies Department Emmanuel Lachaud says, “If I really want to have a good writing day, I take the train an hour and fifteen minutes to somewhere that I love. I like to call it the quietest place in New York City.” Lachaud tells us about the Center for Fiction Library and Pierre Toussaint.
After 50 years as a mezzo-soprano, Frederica von Stade still embraces this advice from her first teacher: “Sing as though it comes from the bottom of your heart, because that’s what it’s about.” Stade tells us about her father’s piano and Paris.