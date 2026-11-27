Flatiron Energy has closed on $850 million of construction and financing commitments to support the Energizar Project, a large-scale battery energy storage system to be built in Chelsea, Massachusetts, a small city just across the Mystic River from Boston. Energizar is a 1,200-MWh energy storage system that will be the largest battery system on the East Coast and one of the largest urban systems anywhere in the world.

The system is expected to reach commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2027. It is designed to provide grid stability, capacity, and peaking energy to the Boston area during high-demand periods. The maximum power capacity the system will be able to supply at any time is 250 megawatts.

Energizar will only be the largest East Coast system for a relatively brief period of time until the Trimount Energy Storage Facility, also located in the Boston area, is completed in the 2028-2029 time period. It will have a capacity of 2,800 MWh.

Battery storage systems are playing an increasingly important role in supporting electric grid stability and integrating diverse energy resources across the country. Estimates are that US storage capacity will reach 31 GW by 2030, up from 17 GW as of the end of last year. Globally, battery storage is experiencing a massive growth surge, currently expanding by 45% year-over-year. Global capacity is expected to top 200 GW next year.

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Flatiron Reaches Financial Close on 1,200 MWh Battery Energy Storage Project in Boston