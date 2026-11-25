After four years of lobbying by a coalition of clean energy, environmental, and labor groups, regulators in New York have approved two projects to build utility-scale thermal energy networks.

These UTENs use wells and pipes to circulate water or other fluids that capture the steady ambient temperatures that exist hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface as well as waste heat from sewer systems, industrial facilities, and data centers. Access to this steady and stable heat-exchange medium can greatly improve the efficiency of electric-powered heat pumps, which are increasingly being used to replace gas-fueled boilers and furnaces.

Thermal networks can provide both heating and cooling. Many are already in use in a number of college campuses, industrial parks, and even in entire cities in Europe, Asia, and North America.

To date, there is only one neighborhood UTEN in operation in the US, located in Framingham, Massachusetts, that serves 140 customers. The New York Public Service Commission approved two projects to be located in the Hudson Valley town of Haverstraw and in the city of Buffalo. However, the commission rejected nine other UTEN projects, including high-profile ones in New York City and others in upstate.

There are district energy networks in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and elsewhere that use fossil fuels to heat and boil water that could be converted to electric-powered alternatives.

With so little experience to draw upon in the US to date, it is not clear how the costs of installing and running UTEN systems will be balanced by the advantages they deliver to customers as well as their contributions to meeting state climate goals.

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New York to build state’s first two utility-scale thermal networks