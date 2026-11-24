Cranberry farming is the number-one food crop in Massachusetts. Over 13,000 acres are devoted to cranberry growing, primarily in southeastern Massachusetts, Plymouth County, Cape Cod, and Nantucket. Commercial cranberry cultivation began in 1816 in Cape Cod.

Two Massachusetts projects are the first in the nation to grow cranberries beneath solar panels. They might be the first in the world as well. This fall was the second season cranberries have been harvested beneath solar panels.

The two solar projects are a 4.4-megawatt array in the town of Kingston, and a 1-megawatt array in Plymouth, the next town over.

Solar installations are a major part of Massachusetts’ plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The state introduced solar initiatives in 2001 and has been evolving and expanding them over the past two decades.

Siting solar projects in the densely populated and heavily wooded state of Massachusetts has been challenging. Communities push back at plans to build on rooftops and in parking lots in developed areas.

As a result, agrivoltaics – building solar panels above active agricultural operations – is gaining popularity in Massachusetts, as it has been nationwide.

Putting a solar array above a cranberry bog presented unique problems. Most solar arrays utilize a foundation 8 to 10 feet into the ground. In a cranberry bog, piles have to be sunk considerably deeper to find ground solid and stable enough to hold them. But the operator of the installations, Distributed Energy Infrastructure, has figured it out and is already working on installing solar at another bog.

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These cranberry bogs come with a side of solar