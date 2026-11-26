Plants use sunlight to convert water and carbon dioxide into sugars and oxygen in a process known as photosynthesis. But when daytime heat is soaring, opening microscopic leaf pores to absorb that CO2 comes at quite a cost. It means losing precious moisture to evaporation.

More than two centuries ago, a German explorer named Alexander von Humboldt dipped a leaf from a tropical tree into water, and noticed something surprising. Even under bright sunlight, no oxygen bubbles formed. He had stumbled upon a remarkable survival mechanism. Instead of breathing in carbon dioxide during the hot day, the tree kept its surface pores tightly shut to hold onto water. It waited until the cool, humid night to absorb carbon dioxide and store it away for use the next day. This nocturnal strategy is known as Crassulacean Acid Metabolism (or CAM) photosynthesis.

Now researchers led by the University of Vienna have unlocked the secrets of how this water-saving technique evolved in Clusia, which is the only group of trees known to practice it.

In a new study recently published in Nature Communications, researchers found that these trees experienced whole-genome duplication millions of years ago. Over time, evolution reshuffled and rewired that extra genetic material, with some genes lost or disabled and others taking on altered functions. These changes affected important pathways involved in nighttime carbon storage and energy supply.

As global temperatures rise and droughts become more frequent, understanding how these tropical trees naturally conserve water could help scientists breed hardier, climate-resilient crops capable of thriving in an increasingly dry world.

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References:

Unraveling the Evolution of an Extraordinary Photosynthesis in a Tropical Tree Species