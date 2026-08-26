U.S. pulls back on energy efficiency

The federal government started promoting energy efficiency in the 1970s in the wake of the Arab oil embargo. Since that time, successive administrations, both Republican and Democratic, instituted regulations about energy efficiency that have transformed the US economy. Energy efficiency has been pretty much the most bipartisan issue in the country. As a result, today’s refrigerators use about one-third the electricity of those from the 70s. Stricter fuel-economy standards for cars have saved Americans about $5 trillion in gasoline costs.

By the Obama years, Republicans started to voice opposition to energy efficiency measures. Many opposed the phasing out of incandescent lightbulbs. The gas industry argued against new standards for gas furnaces and water heaters.

Now, the Trump administration is dismantling a wide array of federal energy-efficiency programs. The President has been a longtime critic of energy conservation rules. The government has relaxed fuel-economy rules for new cars and trucks and has become increasingly critical of state building codes meant to curb energy use. The Energy Department has proposed a new rule that could make it harder for future administrations to tighten appliance efficiency standards.

Meanwhile, the war in Iran is raising oil prices, climate change is fueling record heat driving up the use of air conditioners, and new data centers are straining the country’s electricity supply. It is really the worst time to reduce energy efficiency. These changes will come out of the pockets of most Americans. Only oil, gas, and coal companies will have reason to celebrate.

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References:

The U.S. Is Pulling Back on Energy Efficiency Just as Prices Are Rising