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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

U.S. pulls back on energy efficiency

By Randy Simon
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Malinda Rathnayake
/
Flickr

The federal government started promoting energy efficiency in the 1970s in the wake of the Arab oil embargo. Since that time, successive administrations, both Republican and Democratic, instituted regulations about energy efficiency that have transformed the US economy. Energy efficiency has been pretty much the most bipartisan issue in the country. As a result, today’s refrigerators use about one-third the electricity of those from the 70s. Stricter fuel-economy standards for cars have saved Americans about $5 trillion in gasoline costs.

By the Obama years, Republicans started to voice opposition to energy efficiency measures. Many opposed the phasing out of incandescent lightbulbs. The gas industry argued against new standards for gas furnaces and water heaters.

Now, the Trump administration is dismantling a wide array of federal energy-efficiency programs. The President has been a longtime critic of energy conservation rules. The government has relaxed fuel-economy rules for new cars and trucks and has become increasingly critical of state building codes meant to curb energy use. The Energy Department has proposed a new rule that could make it harder for future administrations to tighten appliance efficiency standards.

Meanwhile, the war in Iran is raising oil prices, climate change is fueling record heat driving up the use of air conditioners, and new data centers are straining the country’s electricity supply. It is really the worst time to reduce energy efficiency. These changes will come out of the pockets of most Americans. Only oil, gas, and coal companies will have reason to celebrate.

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References:
The U.S. Is Pulling Back on Energy Efficiency Just as Prices Are Rising

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentEnergy EfficiencyUnited StatesTechnology
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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