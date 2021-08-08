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More Vermont homeowners and renters now qualify for energy efficiency improvement rebates.
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The city of Springfield, Massachusetts cut its municipal energy use by 26 percent and now wants residents and businesses to follow the example. Over the…
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A new scorecard says Massachusetts, Vermont, and New York are among the most energy efficient states in the country.The 13th annual American Council for…
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Vermont Governor Phil Scott was in Burlington Thursday to announce a new energy efficiency incentive.The Vermont Agencies of Natural Resources and Human…
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For the past three years, Living the Change Berkshires has been a key organizer of an annual climate and sustainability fair, the Berkshire Earth Expo,…
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Dutchess County officials have announced the formation of a Climate Smart Communities Task Force.Dutchess County is pursuing certification as part of the…
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A leading environmental advocacy organization has released a report outlining measures the country could take to increase renewable energy generation and…
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The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has announced $4 million in state funding to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas…
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Two energy providers in Burlington are expanding an energy efficiency program to homeowners.In 2015 the Burlington Electric Department and Vermont Gas…
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Jesse Feiler is a developer, consultant, and author specializing in Apple technologies. He is the creator of Minutes Machine for iPad, the meeting…