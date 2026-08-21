© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Living plastics

By Randy Simon
Published August 21, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Ivan Radic
/
Flickr

Plastic is everywhere in modern life. According to the United Nations, 474 million tons of plastic is produced every year around the world, two thirds of which is only used for a short period of time before being thrown away. Discarded plastic can persist in the environment for decades or even centuries.

But what if plastic could be designed to disappear after it’s served its purpose? Researchers at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology in China are now developing what they call "living plastics" that can destroy themselves when their job is done.

In a study recently published in the journal ACS Applied Polymer Materials, the researchers created a new material containing dormant spores of the bacterium Bacillus subtilis embedded directly into the plastic. Under normal conditions, the spores remain inactive, allowing the material to perform just like conventional plastic. But when exposed to a specific trigger, the spores awaken and begin producing enzymes that break the plastic apart.

Unlike earlier designs that relied on a single enzyme, the researchers engineered the bacteria to make two enzymes that work together. One cuts long polymer chains into smaller pieces, while the second breaks those pieces down into their original molecular building blocks. This two-step process prevents the formation of harmful microplastics.

In laboratory tests, the living plastic completely decomposed in just six days after activation.

Living plastics could one day make plastic products far less permanent than they are today.

**********

References:
New “living plastic” self-destructs in just 6 days without leaving microplastics

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentPlastic PollutionTechnologyPlastic
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Virtual power plants
    Randy Simon
    For a few decades, homeowners with solar panels on their roofs have been taking advantage of net metering, which is where excess energy from their panels is fed into the grid in return for an energy credit, reducing their power bills.
  • Earth Wise
    The price of storm protection for New York
    Randy Simon
    Increasingly damaging weather is the new normal and New York is having plenty of it. The New York City metro area this summer alone has seen downed power lines, submerged cars, and saw the SoHo neighborhood turn into a wading pond. As the climate changes, storms are becoming stronger and more frequent.
  • Earth Wise
    Many more electric vehicle chargers in the U.S.
    Randy Simon
    The sales momentum for electric cars in the U.S. has slowed as a result of the policies of the current administration, but the auto industry clearly sees that EVs are the future and the industry is paving the way for that future.