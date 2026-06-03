Progress on ocean energy
Ocean energy or marine energy refers to renewable energy obtained from the ocean’s motion (waves, tides, and currents) and thermal properties that are used to generate electricity. It is a largely untapped, consistent, and clean resource that has great potential. But a combination of high development costs and the challenges of operating in such a harsh environment has kept ocean energy as largely a research topic rather than a significant contributor to society’s energy needs. But that is gradually changing.