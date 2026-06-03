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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Progress on ocean energy

By Randy Simon
Published June 3, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Northwest Energy Innovations
/
Flickr

Ocean energy or marine energy refers to renewable energy obtained from the ocean’s motion (waves, tides, and currents) and thermal properties that are used to generate electricity. It is a largely untapped, consistent, and clean resource that has great potential. But a combination of high development costs and the challenges of operating in such a harsh environment has kept ocean energy as largely a research topic rather than a significant contributor to society’s energy needs. But that is gradually changing.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentOcean EnergyTidal PowerElectricity
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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