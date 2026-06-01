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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Gray whales and climate change

By Randy Simon
Published June 1, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Pamela Gunn
/
Flickr

Gray whales undertake one of the longest annual migrations of any mammal on Earth. They spend the summers feeding in the nutrient-rich waters of the Arctic before traveling about 12,000 miles round trip to winter in the warm and protected lagoons of Baja Mexico. But as ocean conditions change, some gray whales are taking unexpected detours.

In recent years, gray whales have been spotted feeding in unusual places, including busy San Francisco Bay. A new study led by researchers at Sonoma State University in California found something troubling: 18% of gray whales that enter San Francisco Bay die there.

Gray whales are especially vulnerable to vessel strikes because they ride low in the water and can be hard to see, especially in the Bay’s frequent fog. At the same time, the Golden Gate Strait funnels both ships and whales through a narrow and heavily-trafficked passage.

According to the study, which was recently published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, climate change may be driving this behavior. Warming Arctic waters are disrupting the whales’ food supply, and the population has dropped by more than half since 2016. Instead of fasting during migration, some whales appear to be using the Bay as an emergency pit stop for food.

But the strategy is dangerous. Between 2018 and 2025, 70 so-called “Bay Grays” were found dead - 30 from vessel strikes. Many others showed signs of malnutrition.
Researchers say measures like ship speed limits and route changes could reduce collisions. As gray whales adapt to a changing ocean, reducing human-related risks could help more of them survive the journey.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentGray WhalesSan Francisco BayGlobal Warming
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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