Vegetarian choices have benefits

A new study by Oxford University conducted at six English worksite cafeterias found that replacing just one meat dish with a vegetarian option had multiple benefits with regard to the healthiness of what people consume and the carbon emissions associated with the cafeteria.

Not everyone is interested or inclined to become a vegetarian but having vegetarian options on menus has impacts beyond the specific individuals who have made that choice.

In the study, managers swapped one meat-based lunch option for a vegetarian choice while keeping prices and all other menu features the same. Over seven weeks and more than 26,000 meals, choices were healthier and more sustainable. On average, they contained around 26 fewer calories, lower levels of saturated fat and salt, and had a lower environmental footprint, including an 8.5% reduction in greenhouse emissions per meal. From a business perspective, there was no evidence of reduced revenue, fewer meals sold, or increased food waste.

The study is the first reported trial of this kind in workplace cafeterias. The results suggest that small changes in what’s available to order can influence the choices of a wide range of people. The changes didn’t require customers to make an extra effort, read labels, or exercise self-control. There were no complaints or concerns by staff about dissatisfaction or waste. Customers simply had more options available that are better for health and the environment. The result was a shift in eating behavior in a healthier and more sustainable direction.