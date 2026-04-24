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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Water from the air

By Randy Simon
Published April 24, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Daquella Manera
/
Flickr

According to the World Health Organization and UNICEF, 1 in 4 people globally – about 2.1 billion – lack access to safely managed drinking water. The definition of this is water from sources located on premises, free from contamination, and available when needed. Climate change, population growth, conflicts, and humanitarian crises are only putting increasing pressure on the world’s water resources.

Atmospheric water generators are devices that extract clean drinking water from humidity in the air. Researchers at SINTEF, the Norwegian research institute, are investigating whether low-cost, simple atmospheric water generators can be part of the solution to the water problem, especially in dry areas, where the need is greatest.

The SINTEF team has developed a new polymer-based material that combines a soft elastomer – similar to the silicone used in many products – and a water-absorbing polymer similar to the substance used in modern disposable diapers.

The material attracts water molecules much like the way diapers do. When it is heated up, it releases the water that is then collected in a tank, ready to use. It is made of inexpensive materials and could even be made from biomass. The material is strong and can be shaped in many ways. Testing shows it can withstand repeated use.

The goal is to make water harvesting as inexpensive as possible. At present, the cost of water harvesting with the new material is comparable to water generators already on the market. The researchers are hopeful they can reduce these costs by 25% going forward.

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Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentWaterAirTechnology
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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