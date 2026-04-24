Water from the air

According to the World Health Organization and UNICEF, 1 in 4 people globally – about 2.1 billion – lack access to safely managed drinking water. The definition of this is water from sources located on premises, free from contamination, and available when needed. Climate change, population growth, conflicts, and humanitarian crises are only putting increasing pressure on the world’s water resources.

Atmospheric water generators are devices that extract clean drinking water from humidity in the air. Researchers at SINTEF, the Norwegian research institute, are investigating whether low-cost, simple atmospheric water generators can be part of the solution to the water problem, especially in dry areas, where the need is greatest.

The SINTEF team has developed a new polymer-based material that combines a soft elastomer – similar to the silicone used in many products – and a water-absorbing polymer similar to the substance used in modern disposable diapers.

The material attracts water molecules much like the way diapers do. When it is heated up, it releases the water that is then collected in a tank, ready to use. It is made of inexpensive materials and could even be made from biomass. The material is strong and can be shaped in many ways. Testing shows it can withstand repeated use.

The goal is to make water harvesting as inexpensive as possible. At present, the cost of water harvesting with the new material is comparable to water generators already on the market. The researchers are hopeful they can reduce these costs by 25% going forward.