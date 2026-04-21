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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Human-made chemicals in the ocean

By Randy Simon
Published April 21, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Monica Liu
/
Flickr

The oceans are home to a quarter million species that have been catalogued and undoubtedly a far greater number undocumented, hosting over 80% of global biodiversity. Oceans are the planet’s primary life-support system, producing at least half of its oxygen.

A new study by scientists at the University of California, Riverside and the Scripps Institute of Oceanography has found that industrial chemicals, many of which are rarely monitored at all, are abundant and widespread in the ocean.

Taking advantage of advances in chemical analysis and data processing, the researchers applied a standardized method capable of detecting thousands of compounds simultaneously without specifying them in advance. They analyzed and compared 2,315 samples of seawater compiled from 21 publicly available datasets collected around the world between 2017 and 2022.

The researchers identified 248 human-derived compounds. The most widespread pollutants were industrial chemicals, particularly plasticizers, UV filters used in sunscreens and synthetic fragrances. The top five industrial pollutants were detected in more than 30% of all samples, including open ocean sites far from land.

So-called xenobiotics, human-made compounds, were present in higher levels closest to the coast and lowest far from shore. But their presence at all in the open ocean underscores how widespread the chemical traces of humanity have become. The effect of all these chemicals and their long-term ecological impacts are largely unknown, but it is highly unlikely that they are positive.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentChemicalsOceanBiodiversity
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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