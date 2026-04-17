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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Biodegradable “plastic” made from milk

By Randy Simon
Published April 17, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Chris Pelliccione
/
Flickr

Plastic pollution continues to wreak havoc on the planet. It can be found everywhere on Earth, from the highest mountain peaks to the deepest parts of the ocean. According to the National Resources Defense Council, nearly ten billion tons of plastic have been produced since the 1950s, with more than half created in just the past 25 years.

As concerns about the environmental and health impacts of plastic pollution continue to grow, scientists are racing to develop new, biodegradable alternatives. One promising approach comes from researchers at Flinders University in Australia. A research team there has created a thin and flexible film from calcium caseinate - the primary protein found in milk - blended with modified starch and bentonite nanoclay, with glycerol and polyvinyl alcohol added to enhance durability and flexibility.

When tested in soil, this new material steadily decomposed, with a full breakdown estimated in only 13 weeks. These findings, which were recently published in the journal Polymers, suggest that combining natural biopolymers with nanoclay can produce films that perform like conventional plastic while being far more environmentally friendly.

The need for plastic alternatives is urgent. Many plastics contain thousands of chemical additives, some of which are toxic and linked to serious health risks, including cancer. Without coordinated international action, plastic production could increase by 70% between 2020 and 2040.

Researchers say developing affordable and biodegradable materials - like this innovation from Flinders University - could help reduce plastic waste and support a more sustainable, circular economy.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentPlastic PollutionTechnologyInnovation
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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