© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

China is leading the world on climate

By Randy Simon
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Land Rover Our Planet
/
Flickr

The world is undergoing an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables. It is a global response to the dangers of global warming. The United States fully withdrew from United Nations climate negotiations in the fall of 2025. With an administration composed entirely of climate change deniers, the U.S. has abandoned global leadership on the energy transition. This radical action has enormous geopolitical, economic, and climate ramifications. For Americans, none of them are good.

Historically, the U.S. has been the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, but China has now assumed that dubious distinction. But unlike the U.S., China is determined to reduce its emissions. Energy drives much of modern commerce, and China is seizing the opportunity to develop its economy by supplying the world with clean energy as the U.S. drops further and further behind.

China is the largest trading partner of dozens of countries around the world and is the biggest supplier of low-carbon goods and everything needed for the energy transition. It has a virtual monopoly on many green technologies and is the biggest installer of clean energy by far in the world.

While the U.S. wants to drill more oil wells and keep coal plants running, China is becoming the dominant economic force in the world. China has an immense coal industry itself and by no means is close to cleaning up its own act with respect to greenhouse gases. But unlike the U.S., China is not saddled with climate deniers in positions of power. As a result, according to many economic experts, China is in a strong position to eat America’s lunch in the future global economy.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentChinaRenewable EnergyUnited States
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Floating algae on the rise
    Randy Simon
    Significant blooms of the brown seaweed Sargassum in the tropical Atlantic have been taking place since 2011, impacting tourism in the Caribbean. A more general observation is that between 2003 and 2022, macroalgal mats and microalgal scum have expanded around the globe. A recent study looked at the rise of macroalgae blooms across the globe over the past two decades.
  • Earth Wise
    Pacific fish and microplastics
    Randy Simon
    Microplastics are pretty much everywhere on Earth. They have been found in ocean water, wildlife, and even in the human body. Ocean currents carry these tiny fragments far from where they are produced, meaning even remote places are not immune to plastic pollution.
  • Earth Wise
    Kudzu and wildfires
    Randy Simon
    Kudzu, originally native to Japan, is known as "the vine that ate the South." The federal government began paying farmers $8 an acre in the 1930s to plant it across the south because it was touted to revitalize the soil. It actually worked, but ultimately kudzu grew out of control, spreading nearly a foot a day and rooting wherever it touched. Along with its super-high growth rate, it had no natural enemies in the region. The government only stopped paying farmers to grow kudzu in 1953 and the Department of Agriculture finally declared it to be a weed in 1970.