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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Pacific fish and microplastics

By Randy Simon
Published March 24, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Derek Keats
/
Flickr

Microplastics are pretty much everywhere on Earth. They have been found in ocean water, wildlife, and even in the human body. Ocean currents carry these tiny fragments far from where they are produced, meaning even remote places are not immune to plastic pollution.

In fact, plastic pollution has reached some of the most isolated coastal waters on Earth. According to a new study led by researchers at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji, approximately one-third of fish living near Pacific Island Countries and Territories contain microplastics.

In the study, which was recently published in the journal PLOS One, the research team analyzed 878 coastal fish representing 138 species caught by fishing communities in Fiji, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu. Overall contamination was widespread, but it varied sharply by location. Nearly three-quarters of sampled fish in Fiji contained microplastics, while only about 5% did in Vanuatu.

Microplastics are tiny fragments and fibers shed from things like consumer products, textiles, and fishing gear. They can move long distances on ocean currents, so even remote regions are not protected from global pollution.

Many Pacific communities depend heavily on fish for nutrition, livelihoods, and cultural traditions. Although the amount of plastic in each fish was small, the findings show how pervasive plastic contamination around the world has become.

The study underscores a simple reality: ocean pollution does not stay local, and its impacts can reach even the world’s most distant shorelines.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentMicroplasticsFishPacific Ocean
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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