© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Checking the safety of tidal power

By Randy Simon
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Amanda Boyd (USFWS)
/
Flickr

Tidal power is a way to generate clean, renewable energy by harnessing the rise and fall of ocean tides. Unlike wind and solar power, tidal power is predictable on a regular basis.

There are two primary ways to generate electricity using tides: there are tidal barrages, which use a dam-like structure to trap water within an estuary at high tide and then release the water through turbines at low tide. And there are tidal stream turbines, which are like wind turbines underwater that spin when tidal currents stream by.

The Department of Energy estimated that tidal energy could power 21 million homes in the US. The use of tidal power has been held back by various technical problems, such as the corrosive nature of seawater, damage to equipment caused by powerful tides, and the high cost of the technology. But even as these technical problems have continued to be addressed, the tidal power industry has been paralyzed by a lack of safety data.

A study by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory of a tidal stream turbine running in Sequim Bay in Washington State utilized underwater cameras to observe how the system affected marine life. Schools of Pacific herring swam through the rotors; harbor seals stopped and curiously approached; diving cormorants instinctively steered clear.

An analysis of over 1,000 interactions between marine life and the tidal turbine found zero collisions for seals or seabirds, and a 98% safety rate for fish. This data could help unlock the regulatory stalemate holding back tidal energy.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentTidal PowerRenewable EnergyMarine Life
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    The impact of melting glaciers
    Randy Simon
    There are around 200,000 glaciers in the world and virtually all of them are melting with the rate accelerating. More than half of the world’s population makes use of meltwater from glaciers and snow for drinking, agriculture, and energy. Nearly 2 billion depend on seasonal glacier melt that supplies rivers and aquifers. This is especially true in Asia and in the Andes.
  • Earth Wise
    EV sales on the rise
    Randy Simon
    The global growth of electric cars has continued to rise over the past year, increasing by 20% over 2024. Worldwide, 20.7 million EVs were sold, constituting nearly 23% of all light vehicle sales.
  • Earth Wise
    Plastic in the air
    Randy Simon
    Plastic pollution remains one of the world’s most challenging environmental problems. Plastic pollution has been found everywhere on Earth, from the highest mountain peaks to the deepest parts of the ocean. And scientists are finding that plastic is also moving through the air we breathe.