On this week's 51%, we speak with the authors of Breaking Trail: Remarkable Women of the Adirondacks. Compiling both historical research and folk songs, Breaking Trail spotlights some of the women hikers, hunters, artists and legends who had a profound impact on New York's Adirondack Park.

Guests: Sandra Weber and Peggy Lynn, authors of Breaking Trail: Remarkable Women of the Adirondacks; Tracy Brown, president of Riverkeeper



