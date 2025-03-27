Dr. Samra Zafar on "Unconditional"

We internalize a lot of ideas about womanhood, good and bad, as we grow up. On this week’s 51%, we speak with Dr. Samra Zafar about how to ditch the bad ones. In her new book Unconditional, Zafar shares her journey of escaping an abusive, forced marriage and unlearning her long-held beliefs around love and womanhood. Zafar also offers advice on how to "unlearn" harmful or traumatic beliefs while protecting your mental health, and learning to love yourself unconditionally.

Guest: Dr. Samra Zafar, author of Unconditional: Break Through Past Limits to Transform Your Future

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio based in Albany, New York. It's produced and hosted by me, Jesse King. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode contains a track called "Just a Taste" by Beat Mekanik.

