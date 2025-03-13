Jane McManus on ‘The Fast Track’

On this week’s 51%, we speak with sports journalist Jane McManus about the history and business of women’s sports, as detailed in her new book The Fast Track. From pay gaps to broadcasting hurdles, McManus says a number of forces have held women’s sports back since the passage of Title IX in the 1970s, but she maintains the idea that “people aren’t interested in women’s sports” has always been a myth. With the rise of stars like Caitlin Clark and Megan Rapinoe, McManus says interest in women’s sports is becoming harder for industry leaders to ignore, and there is a lot of money to be made in it.

Guest: Jane McManus, author of The Fast Track: Inside the Surging Business of Women’s Sports



51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

