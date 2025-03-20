The Women of NOW

On this week’s 51%, we sit down with longtime feminist activist Muriel Fox to chat about how the National Organization for Women got started in the 1960s, and how it fought for many of the rights and opportunities women cherish today. Fox is a public relations executive who co-founded NOW and helped shape it into what it is today. Fox shares how women (and men) fought for equal rights in the 1960s, and how they can continue to fight today. WAMC’s Josh Landes also speaks with North Adams, Massachusetts City Councilor Ashley Shade about what it’s like to be a transgender woman in politics right now.

Guests: Muriel Fox, co-founder of the National Organization for Women and author of The Women’s Revolution: How We Changed Your Life; Ashley Shade, vice president of the North Adams, Massachusetts city council

