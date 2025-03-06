Kimberly Heckler on “A Woman of Firsts”

On this week’s 51%, we chat with Kimberly Heckler about her book A Woman of Firsts: Margaret Heckler, Political Trailblazer. Kimberly is the daughter-in-law of the late politician Margaret Heckler, who served as a Republican Massachusetts Congresswoman from 1967 to 1983. During her time in Congress, Margaret Heckler fought for women’s rights on multiple fronts and worked on bills such as the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Title IX, and the Equal Rights Amendment. Kimberly looks back on her mother-in-law’s legacy, and how her experience compares to that of women running for office today.

Guests: Kimberly Heckler, author of A Woman of Firsts: Margaret Heckler, Political Trailblazer

This episode contains a segment that discusses domestic violence and sexual assault. If you or someone you love has been impacted by these issues, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE or by texting "START" to 88788. RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline is available at 1-800-656-4673.

