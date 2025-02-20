Betsy Leondar-Wright asks 'Is it Racist? Is it Sexist?'

On this week’s 51%, we speak with activist and sociologist Betsy Leondar-Wright about her new book, Is it Racist? Is it Sexist? examining why white Americans increasingly disagree on their definitions of the two. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons also sheds light on Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month with Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly.

Guests: Betsy Leondar-Wright, co-author of Is it Racist? Is it Sexist? Why Red and Blue White People Disagree, and How to Decide in the Gray Areas; Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly

This episode discusses domestic violence. If you or someone you love has been impacted by these issues, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/6 at 1-800-799-SAFE or by texting "START" to 88788. Love is Respect also has a hotline for teens with questions about dating violence at 1-866-331-9474.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

