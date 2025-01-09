Safe Inc. of Schenectady on youth homelessness

On this week’s 51%, we sit down the director of Safe Inc. of Schenectady to discuss the many risks faced by homeless youth, and what they’re doing as an organization to help combat human trafficking. We also learn about a New York law granting paid prenatal leave to pregnant workers. And our Dr. Sharon Ufberg chats with singer-songwriter Morley about her new album, Follow the Sound, and how her humanitarian work inspires her music.

Guests: Kevin Doherty, executive director of Safe Inc. of Schenectady; New York Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon; Morley, Follow the Sound



This episode contains a conversation that touches on domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking. If you or someone you love has been impacted by these issues, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888, and the New York Office of Children and Family Services has a number to report child abuse at 1-800-342-3720.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

