Elysia Berman on her “no-buy” year

A lot of Americans’ resolutions for the new year revolve around money, but could you hold off shopping for a full year? On this week’s 51%, we explore the concept of a “no-buy year” with Elysia Berman, a Brooklyn-based content creator tracking her journey away from excessive shopping toward financial savings. By challenging herself not to buy items she doesn’t need, like clothing and beauty supplies, Berman says she paid off more than $33,000 in debt in 2024 and confronted a shopping addiction that had been weighing her down for more than a decade. Berman shares her personal “no-buy” tips with us and reflects on how social media especially pushes women to shop.

Guests: Elysia Berman, digital creator; Dr. Shai Butler, Better. Not Perfect: From Hot Mess To Life Success

