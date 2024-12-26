The best of 2024

On this week's 51%, we look back on some of our favorite conversations from 2024. Dr. Karen Tang gives us a lesson on everything from fibroids to endometriosis; youth mentor Chelsea Gooden shares how parents can better connect with their teenage daughters; and former NOW President Patricia Ireland remembers her early days fighting against gender discrimination — as a flight attendant for Pan American Airways.

Guests: Dr. Karen Tang, OBGYN and author of It's Not Hysteria: Everything You Need to Know About Your Reproductive Health (But Were Never Told); Chelsea Gooden, author of Underestimated: The Wisdom and Power of Teenage Girls; Patricia Ireland, former president of the National Organization for Women, and Fly With Me Director Helen Dobrowski

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

