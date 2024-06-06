© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Taking the stage

By Jesse King,
Jody Cowan
Published June 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Artist INIKO and a movie Poster for Sign the Show, a film by Cat Brewer
INIKO photo by Khalif Sawyer
/
Sony Music/ Strong Brew Productions
Artist INIKO and a movie Poster for Sign the Show, a film by Cat Brewer

On this week’s 51%, our associate producer, Jody Cowan, meets with alternative soul artist Iniko to discuss their creative process and their world tour. We also stop by a celebration of public art in Troy, New York, and Dr. Sharon Ufberg speaks with the director of a 2022 documentary celebrating Deaf culture and highlighting the need for more interpreters at concert venues.

Guests: Iniko, songwriter and performer; Cat Brewer, producer and director of Sign the Show

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
See stories by Jody Cowan
Related Content
Load More